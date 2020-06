Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court pool

Great two story home in Fieldcrest. The only carpet is on stairs and in closets. Large bright and open downstairs living area and dining room. Tons of storage space. Upstairs laundry. Master has large walk in closet with mirrored doors. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included.

Fieldcrest community amenities include the community pool, park and basketball hoop. Additionally, the Fieldcrest neighborhood is located adjacent to and accessible to the VA Capital Trail.