Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful upgraded home with all the bells and whistles. In ground pool, spa, granite counters throughout, walk in master shower with glass block surrounding, built in wine chiller, walk in closets, built in shelving throughout, lush landscaping, 3 car garage, crown molding, built in barbecue, outside TV and the list goes on and on. This one is a must see! Includes landscape, spa and pool maintenance.