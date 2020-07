Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wow, gorgeous and meticulously maintained home with great curb appeal! Located in a cul-de-sac lot in desirable Upland Park. Just minutes away from major freeways and shopping. There is tile throughout the entire home. Open floor plan. Kitchen has granite counter tops. Good sized backyard with tons of shade! All appliances included!