Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:44 PM

10512 West Almeria Road

10512 West Almeria Road · No Longer Available
Location

10512 West Almeria Road, Avondale, AZ 85392
Harbor Shores

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Very clean and well maintained 2 story in gated community of Harbor Shores. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths make it perfect for your family. Separate living room and family room, however open for the sense of spaciousness. Convenient kitchen with all the appliances included, even the clothes washer and dryer. Kitchen with a pantry and a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room and eating area in kitchen. master bedroom features a double door entry and walk-in closet, double sinks and soaking tub.Two bedrooms down the hall and the hallway bath. Nice backyard, easy maintenance rock. The community pool is just a block away and all you have to do is enjoy it. No upkeep, just enjoy life in this sweet little neighborhood, your NEXT home!

* MUST CONTACT AGENT FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS*
For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10512 West Almeria Road have any available units?
10512 West Almeria Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avondale, AZ.
How much is rent in Avondale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Avondale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10512 West Almeria Road have?
Some of 10512 West Almeria Road's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10512 West Almeria Road currently offering any rent specials?
10512 West Almeria Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10512 West Almeria Road pet-friendly?
No, 10512 West Almeria Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avondale.
Does 10512 West Almeria Road offer parking?
No, 10512 West Almeria Road does not offer parking.
Does 10512 West Almeria Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10512 West Almeria Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10512 West Almeria Road have a pool?
Yes, 10512 West Almeria Road has a pool.
Does 10512 West Almeria Road have accessible units?
No, 10512 West Almeria Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10512 West Almeria Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10512 West Almeria Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
