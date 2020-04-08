10512 West Almeria Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Very clean and well maintained 2 story in gated community of Harbor Shores. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths make it perfect for your family. Separate living room and family room, however open for the sense of spaciousness. Convenient kitchen with all the appliances included, even the clothes washer and dryer. Kitchen with a pantry and a breakfast bar that overlooks the family room and eating area in kitchen. master bedroom features a double door entry and walk-in closet, double sinks and soaking tub.Two bedrooms down the hall and the hallway bath. Nice backyard, easy maintenance rock. The community pool is just a block away and all you have to do is enjoy it. No upkeep, just enjoy life in this sweet little neighborhood, your NEXT home!



* MUST CONTACT AGENT FOR VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS*

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.