6812 Burton Drive

Amenities

carport air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

*LITTLE ROCK* Nice Home Located Maryton Park! This 3 Bed And 1.5 Bath Home Features A Large Front Yard, A Carport, A Fenced In Backyard And Central Heat And Air! AVAILABLE EARLY TO MID JUNE 2020!!