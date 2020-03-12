Rent Calculator
6812 Burton Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6812 Burton Drive
6812 Burton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6812 Burton Drive, Little Rock, AR 72204
Boyle Park
Amenities
carport
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
*LITTLE ROCK* Nice Home Located Maryton Park! This 3 Bed And 1.5 Bath Home Features A Large Front Yard, A Carport, A Fenced In Backyard And Central Heat And Air! AVAILABLE EARLY TO MID JUNE 2020!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6812 Burton Drive have any available units?
6812 Burton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Little Rock, AR
.
How much is rent in Little Rock, AR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Little Rock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6812 Burton Drive have?
Some of 6812 Burton Drive's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and oven.
Amenities section
.
Is 6812 Burton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Burton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Burton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6812 Burton Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Little Rock
.
Does 6812 Burton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6812 Burton Drive does offer parking.
Does 6812 Burton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Burton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Burton Drive have a pool?
No, 6812 Burton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6812 Burton Drive have accessible units?
No, 6812 Burton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Burton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6812 Burton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
