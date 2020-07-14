All apartments in Vancouver
Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
Sedona at Bridgecreek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:54 AM

Sedona at Bridgecreek

2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave · (360) 200-7118
Location

2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664
Ogden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit Y182 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,211

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit O104 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit X178 · Avail. now

$1,378

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit E36 · Avail. now

$1,392

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sedona at Bridgecreek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Escape the chaos of the city, and retreat home to Sedona at Bridgecreek. Tucked away in the Ogden neighborhood of Vancouver, our location offers the best of both worlds. The convenience of shopping, entertainment, and easy freeway access is just moments away while a home oasis where the tranquility of nature greets you is waiting at your door. Nestled on eleven beautifully landscaped wooded acres with direct access to Burnt Bridge Creek nature trail, Sedona at Bridgecreek offers activities for everyone.

Enjoy an invigorating hike and bird watching in the adjacent nature preserve, a revitalizing dip in the sparkling pool, or a relaxing soak in the indoor spa. A convenient business center, Wi-Fi, and tanning are also available in the community clubhouse professionally staffed by Pinnacle.

At Sedona at Bridgecreek our goal is to lead the industry in delivering an exceptional customer experience; Sedona at Bridgecreek will not only satisfy your expectation, it will exceed them.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sedona at Bridgecreek have any available units?
Sedona at Bridgecreek has 11 units available starting at $1,211 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Sedona at Bridgecreek have?
Some of Sedona at Bridgecreek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sedona at Bridgecreek currently offering any rent specials?
Sedona at Bridgecreek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sedona at Bridgecreek pet-friendly?
Yes, Sedona at Bridgecreek is pet friendly.
Does Sedona at Bridgecreek offer parking?
Yes, Sedona at Bridgecreek offers parking.
Does Sedona at Bridgecreek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sedona at Bridgecreek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sedona at Bridgecreek have a pool?
Yes, Sedona at Bridgecreek has a pool.
Does Sedona at Bridgecreek have accessible units?
No, Sedona at Bridgecreek does not have accessible units.
Does Sedona at Bridgecreek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sedona at Bridgecreek has units with dishwashers.
