Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Escape the chaos of the city, and retreat home to Sedona at Bridgecreek. Tucked away in the Ogden neighborhood of Vancouver, our location offers the best of both worlds. The convenience of shopping, entertainment, and easy freeway access is just moments away while a home oasis where the tranquility of nature greets you is waiting at your door. Nestled on eleven beautifully landscaped wooded acres with direct access to Burnt Bridge Creek nature trail, Sedona at Bridgecreek offers activities for everyone.



Enjoy an invigorating hike and bird watching in the adjacent nature preserve, a revitalizing dip in the sparkling pool, or a relaxing soak in the indoor spa. A convenient business center, Wi-Fi, and tanning are also available in the community clubhouse professionally staffed by Pinnacle.



At Sedona at Bridgecreek our goal is to lead the industry in delivering an exceptional customer experience; Sedona at Bridgecreek will not only satisfy your expectation, it will exceed them.