First Street Station

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.