Home
/
Vancouver, WA
/
First Street Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 AM

First Street Station

16119 SE 1st St · (360) 383-5225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA 98684

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 16119 SE 1st Street #C27 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 16119 SE 1st Street #A9 · Avail. now

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from First Street Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
garbage disposal
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
accessible
garage
basketball court
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does First Street Station have any available units?
First Street Station has 2 units available starting at $1,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does First Street Station have?
Some of First Street Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is First Street Station currently offering any rent specials?
First Street Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is First Street Station pet-friendly?
Yes, First Street Station is pet friendly.
Does First Street Station offer parking?
Yes, First Street Station offers parking.
Does First Street Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, First Street Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does First Street Station have a pool?
No, First Street Station does not have a pool.
Does First Street Station have accessible units?
Yes, First Street Station has accessible units.
Does First Street Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, First Street Station has units with dishwashers.
