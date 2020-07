Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet cafe online portal package receiving

Welcome home to Sterling Heights Apartments. A beautifully designed, gated community in SE Vancouver conveniently located near I-205 and SR14, making this community ideal for commuters.All are thoughtfully designed and built with open floor plans, efficient use of space and condominium-quality finishes such as built-in shelving and orderly closet systems. Most plans include extra storage spaces, large patios or decks, and the advantage of in-home washers and dryers. All kitchens are fully equipped with refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher and designer cabinets. 9' ceilings and fireplaces (per plan), plus enclosed garages, cable TV and high-speed Internet access, are also available for your convenience. Sterling Heights is in thriving east Vancouver, Washington. Its central location is minutes from numerous schools, parks, health clubs, restaurants, major shopping centers and Portland International Airport. Easy access to I-205 and I-5 makes this community ideal for commuters. Find your new home at Sterling Heights!