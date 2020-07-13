All apartments in Vancouver
Eight Towncenter
Eight Towncenter

16900 SE 26th Dr · (360) 334-6072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Homes Starting at $1,322. $500 Off First Month's Rent on Select Homes w/ Zero Move-In Fees!
Location

16900 SE 26th Dr, Vancouver, WA 98683
Fisher's Landing East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0133 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,047

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0022 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0156 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eight Towncenter.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in the heart of Fisher's Landing residential community, Eight Towncenter Apartments in Vancouver, Washington offers all the comforts and conveniences of the suburban lifestyle you crave. Enjoy easy access to all your shopping needs like IKEA, Best Buy, Costco, New Seasons, and Fred Meyer, just to name a few. You are just minutes away from a host of dining and entertainment experiences like McGrath's Fish House, Gustav's Pub & Grill, Big Al's and many more! It's just a quick trip across the river to PDX International Airport so traveling in and out of town couldn't be easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eight Towncenter have any available units?
Eight Towncenter has 3 units available starting at $1,047 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Eight Towncenter have?
Some of Eight Towncenter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eight Towncenter currently offering any rent specials?
Eight Towncenter is offering the following rent specials: 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Homes Starting at $1,322. $500 Off First Month's Rent on Select Homes w/ Zero Move-In Fees!
Is Eight Towncenter pet-friendly?
Yes, Eight Towncenter is pet friendly.
Does Eight Towncenter offer parking?
Yes, Eight Towncenter offers parking.
Does Eight Towncenter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Eight Towncenter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Eight Towncenter have a pool?
Yes, Eight Towncenter has a pool.
Does Eight Towncenter have accessible units?
No, Eight Towncenter does not have accessible units.
Does Eight Towncenter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eight Towncenter has units with dishwashers.
