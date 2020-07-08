All apartments in Vancouver
The Hudson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

The Hudson

500 East 13th Street · (925) 239-4892
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 East 13th Street, Vancouver, WA 98660
Esther Short

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$956

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 56 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hudson.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
package receiving
The Hudson Apartments is a charming community just blocks from the middle of Downtown Vancouver. We offer a “throw-back” way of living with our vintage retro themed apartment homes. Our retro interior design features the unique style of the 1950s with checkered tile, bold paint colors, and art deco fixtures. We offer studio, 1- and 2-bedroom floorplans that are perfectly pet friendly. Enjoy a home were unique is center stage. Schedule your tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/per month
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply, 50lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage $25 per month.
Storage Details: storage closet $10 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hudson have any available units?
The Hudson has 2 units available starting at $956 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hudson have?
Some of The Hudson's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hudson currently offering any rent specials?
The Hudson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hudson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hudson is pet friendly.
Does The Hudson offer parking?
Yes, The Hudson offers parking.
Does The Hudson have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Hudson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hudson have a pool?
No, The Hudson does not have a pool.
Does The Hudson have accessible units?
No, The Hudson does not have accessible units.
Does The Hudson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hudson has units with dishwashers.
