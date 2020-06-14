/
1 bedroom apartments
159 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Linn, OR
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Parker Crest
24 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
813 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Results within 1 mile of West Linn
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,312
850 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.
Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
410 West Arlington Street
410 West Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Cozy one bedroom and one bathroom with a lot of room. All new updates. Ideally for office space and live in. It is zoned commercial. Beautiful upstairs new carpet and with a deck. Must see to know. Good deal.
Results within 5 miles of West Linn
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mt. Park
12 Units Available
Parkridge
200 Greenridge Dr, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,287
764 sqft
Situated in prestigious Mountain Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom residences with expansive patios and generous storage spaces. Select homes feature island kitchens, walk-in pantries and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants enjoy complimentary Mountain Park Recreation Center membership.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Westlake
17 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,268
741 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
693 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Mt. Park
6 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.
Last updated June 9 at 07:01pm
Hillendale
1 Unit Available
Hilltop Court
158 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,125
642 sqft
Hilltop Court Apartments 158 Warner-Milne Road #2020 Available 07/01/20 Large 1 Bed 1 Bath Upper Level Apartment To Call Home - Self-guided Tours of Sanitized Homes Available Wouldnt it be nice to live one block away from a year-round farmers
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
Clackamas
14 Units Available
Boulder Gardens
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 04:00pm
First Addition
8 Units Available
The Oswegan
199 E Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,195
680 sqft
Luxury living complex features seasonal pool, clubhouse, fitness center and resident lounge. Located adjacent to Tryon Creek State National Area and within minutes of Millennium Park, Lake View Village and Country Club.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
60 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Last updated May 24 at 04:35pm
First Addition
1 Unit Available
The Villager Apartments
586 2nd Street, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Villager Apartments in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:01pm
Mt. Park
1 Unit Available
100 Kerr Parkway
100 Kerr Parkway, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,199
617 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in the highly sought after location of Mountain Park. Open floor plan, lots of natural light. Large deck overlooking greenspace. Washer/dryer in unit.
Results within 10 miles of West Linn
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
Rock Creek
6 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,425
672 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Portland
31 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
743 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kerns
18 Units Available
Axcess 15
1500 NE 15th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,249
678 sqft
Axcess 15 redefines luxury. Located in the heart of the trendy Lloyd District, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are consistently rated among the best in the Portland, OR area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southgate
16 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,404
638 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Kerns
17 Units Available
Burnside 26 Apartments
2625 E Burnside St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,399
650 sqft
Located in Portland's fashionable Central Eastside district, apartments boast natural wood floors, stainless steel surfaces and plenty of extra storage space. A pet-friendly community. On-site features include media room, business center and parking.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,565
695 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Nob Hill
48 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,575
696 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
