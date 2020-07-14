All apartments in Vancouver
Wy'East Pointe
Wy'East Pointe

812 SE 136th Ave · (360) 215-3673
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98683
Cascade Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit K105 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1016 sqft

Unit F060 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1016 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wy'East Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
WyEast Pointes private park-like setting and immaculate landscaping foster peace and quiet with peace of mind. Nestled in east Vancouver, Washington and within walking distance to Mill Plain Shopping Center, Mill Plain Boulevard, and WyEast Middle School. At WyEast Pointe you will also be minutes by car from a multitude of amenities, including numerous schools, parks, health clubs, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-205 and Hwy-14 makes this community also great for commuters.Choose from one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with 9' ceilings on the middle floor homes. All are thoughtfully designed and built with open floor plans and condominium-quality finishes. Our use of large windows and skylights throughout our plans bring in more natural light and lets you bring in as much fresh air as you like. The one, two and three bedroom plans include extra storage spaces, large patios or decks, and the advantage of full size washers and dryers. All kitchens are fully equipped with refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher and designer cabinets. Vaulted ceilings, enclosed garages, fireplaces, cable TV and high speed Internet access, are also available for your comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Apartment
Deposit: Depends on lease term and credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 ($250 is non-refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: 55 lbs and under
Parking Details: Garage, Open Parking.
Storage Details: Garage, Storage extra charge

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wy'East Pointe have any available units?
Wy'East Pointe has 2 units available starting at $1,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Wy'East Pointe have?
Some of Wy'East Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wy'East Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Wy'East Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wy'East Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Wy'East Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Wy'East Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Wy'East Pointe offers parking.
Does Wy'East Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wy'East Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wy'East Pointe have a pool?
No, Wy'East Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Wy'East Pointe have accessible units?
No, Wy'East Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Wy'East Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wy'East Pointe has units with dishwashers.
