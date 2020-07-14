Wy'East Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities parking playground garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center

WyEast Pointes private park-like setting and immaculate landscaping foster peace and quiet with peace of mind. Nestled in east Vancouver, Washington and within walking distance to Mill Plain Shopping Center, Mill Plain Boulevard, and WyEast Middle School. At WyEast Pointe you will also be minutes by car from a multitude of amenities, including numerous schools, parks, health clubs, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to I-205 and Hwy-14 makes this community also great for commuters.Choose from one, two and three-bedroom apartments, with 9' ceilings on the middle floor homes. All are thoughtfully designed and built with open floor plans and condominium-quality finishes. Our use of large windows and skylights throughout our plans bring in more natural light and lets you bring in as much fresh air as you like. The one, two and three bedroom plans include extra storage spaces, large patios or decks, and the advantage of full size washers and dryers. All kitchens are fully equipped with refrigerator, microwave oven, dishwasher and designer cabinets. Vaulted ceilings, enclosed garages, fireplaces, cable TV and high speed Internet access, are also available for your comfort and convenience.