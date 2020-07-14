All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Ashley Terrace

4500 Nicholson Rd · (360) 526-8127
Location

4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA 98661
Bagley Downs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashley Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Ashley Terrace is situated in a quaint neighborhood - close to schools, walking paths and parks with on-site management and maintenance. Close to 1-5, 205 and SR 500.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 non-refundable
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Cats
restrictions: None
Parking Details: Carports are available for $60/month; Garages are available for $100/month.
Storage Details: Every unit has storage located on the patio/balcony

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ashley Terrace have any available units?
Ashley Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Ashley Terrace have?
Some of Ashley Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashley Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Ashley Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashley Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashley Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Ashley Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Ashley Terrace offers parking.
Does Ashley Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashley Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashley Terrace have a pool?
Yes, Ashley Terrace has a pool.
Does Ashley Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Ashley Terrace has accessible units.
Does Ashley Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashley Terrace has units with dishwashers.
