Ashley Terrace

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Deposit: $500 up to 1 month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 non-refundable
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carports are available for $60/month; Garages are available for $100/month.
Storage Details: Every unit has storage located on the patio/balcony