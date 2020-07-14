Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed bbq/grill bike storage business center internet access

Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.At Parkside Lofts, you can walk from the expansive community terrace onto a beautifully landscaped 12-acre park with an amphitheater, water features, basketball court, and pedestrian and bike pathways. Parkside Lofts exist within a new development in East Vancouver, The Columbia Tech Center, a booming 412-acre community that has been recognized for excellent schools and an educated workforce. Offering a wide array of restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, banking, education and medical/dental options within walking distance, it's an ideal environment to live, work and play.