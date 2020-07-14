All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Parkside Lofts

17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd · (360) 382-1036
Location

17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98683
Bennington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 319 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,230

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 446 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkside Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
internet access
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.At Parkside Lofts, you can walk from the expansive community terrace onto a beautifully landscaped 12-acre park with an amphitheater, water features, basketball court, and pedestrian and bike pathways. Parkside Lofts exist within a new development in East Vancouver, The Columbia Tech Center, a booming 412-acre community that has been recognized for excellent schools and an educated workforce. Offering a wide array of restaurants, grocery stores, shopping, banking, education and medical/dental options within walking distance, it's an ideal environment to live, work and play.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50/adult
Deposit: $500 standard, and up to $1500 total on approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250 (non-refundable)
limit: 2 pets are allowed
rent: $25 per month
restrictions: Any dog of a perceived vicious breed (or mixture thereof) will not be allowed; e.g. Pit Bull, American Staffordshire Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman, Akita, Mastiff, Cane Corso, Great Dane, Malamute or Husky. Caged and exotic animals are restricted.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkside Lofts have any available units?
Parkside Lofts has 2 units available starting at $1,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkside Lofts have?
Some of Parkside Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkside Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Parkside Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkside Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkside Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Parkside Lofts offer parking?
No, Parkside Lofts does not offer parking.
Does Parkside Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Parkside Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkside Lofts have a pool?
No, Parkside Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Parkside Lofts have accessible units?
No, Parkside Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Parkside Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkside Lofts has units with dishwashers.
