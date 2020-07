Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill dog park game room internet access playground

Live out your Pacific Northwest dreams at Bridge Creek Apartments, nestled between flowering trees and greenbelt courtyards in a distinctive apartment community. Our affordable one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent near Salmon Creek offer you the ability to choose how you live each day, in a contemporary home with essential conveniences. From newly renovated homes, a fully equipped kitchen, and an in-home washer and dryer, to vaulted ceilings, large closets, and a private patio or balcony, you can live intentionally at Bridge Creek Apartments.