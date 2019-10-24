All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4413 NE Nicholson Lp

4413 Northeast Nicholson Loop · (360) 608-6800
Location

4413 Northeast Nicholson Loop, Vancouver, WA 98661
Bagley Downs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4413 NE Nicholson Lp · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1484 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NEWER TOWNHOME WITH 3 BR'S & 3 BATHS - This Parkview Village Townhome has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths in a traditionally styled 3 levels (each BDRM has it’s own bath). Kitchen has pantry, range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Inside laundry includes washer & dryer. Nearly 1500 SQFT and attached garage w/opener. Small pets okay with approval.
Security deposit includes $250 non-refundable new tenant set-up fee; otherwise, all other deposits are refundable. For other available properties, go to: www.xpertpm.com

(RLNE5780884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 NE Nicholson Lp have any available units?
4413 NE Nicholson Lp has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 4413 NE Nicholson Lp have?
Some of 4413 NE Nicholson Lp's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4413 NE Nicholson Lp currently offering any rent specials?
4413 NE Nicholson Lp isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 NE Nicholson Lp pet-friendly?
Yes, 4413 NE Nicholson Lp is pet friendly.
Does 4413 NE Nicholson Lp offer parking?
Yes, 4413 NE Nicholson Lp does offer parking.
Does 4413 NE Nicholson Lp have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4413 NE Nicholson Lp offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 NE Nicholson Lp have a pool?
No, 4413 NE Nicholson Lp does not have a pool.
Does 4413 NE Nicholson Lp have accessible units?
No, 4413 NE Nicholson Lp does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 NE Nicholson Lp have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4413 NE Nicholson Lp has units with dishwashers.
