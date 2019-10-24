4413 NE Nicholson Lp

Amenities
NEWER TOWNHOME WITH 3 BR'S & 3 BATHS - This Parkview Village Townhome has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths in a traditionally styled 3 levels (each BDRM has it’s own bath). Kitchen has pantry, range, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal. Inside laundry includes washer & dryer. Nearly 1500 SQFT and attached garage w/opener. Small pets okay with approval.
Security deposit includes $250 non-refundable new tenant set-up fee; otherwise, all other deposits are refundable. For other available properties, go to: www.xpertpm.com
(RLNE5780884)