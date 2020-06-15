2712 NE Burton Road

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage media room cats allowed dogs allowed

Desirable 3BR ranch, large yard, Great central location. Double car garage. - You will enjoy the convenient location of this home near the Mall area. You will be able to stroll to stores, theaters, restaurants and most other services. Spacious living room with cove ceiling. Wood burning fireplace with custom mantle. Kitchen is light and bright with new cabinets, appliances and flooring. Large laundry room and double car garage. Large back yard perfect for lounging and barbequing all summer long. - DR



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2626660)