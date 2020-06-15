All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

2712 NE Burton Road

2712 Northeast Burton Road · (360) 892-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2712 Northeast Burton Road, Vancouver, WA 98662
Ogden

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2712 NE Burton Road · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1226 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Desirable 3BR ranch, large yard, Great central location. Double car garage. - You will enjoy the convenient location of this home near the Mall area. You will be able to stroll to stores, theaters, restaurants and most other services. Spacious living room with cove ceiling. Wood burning fireplace with custom mantle. Kitchen is light and bright with new cabinets, appliances and flooring. Large laundry room and double car garage. Large back yard perfect for lounging and barbequing all summer long. - DR

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2626660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2712 NE Burton Road have any available units?
2712 NE Burton Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2712 NE Burton Road have?
Some of 2712 NE Burton Road's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2712 NE Burton Road currently offering any rent specials?
2712 NE Burton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2712 NE Burton Road pet-friendly?
No, 2712 NE Burton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vancouver.
Does 2712 NE Burton Road offer parking?
Yes, 2712 NE Burton Road does offer parking.
Does 2712 NE Burton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2712 NE Burton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2712 NE Burton Road have a pool?
No, 2712 NE Burton Road does not have a pool.
Does 2712 NE Burton Road have accessible units?
No, 2712 NE Burton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2712 NE Burton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2712 NE Burton Road has units with dishwashers.
