/
/
/
ogden
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Ogden, Vancouver, WA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
$
11 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,211
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2712 NE Burton Road
2712 Northeast Burton Road, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1226 sqft
Desirable 3BR ranch, large yard, Great central location. Double car garage. - You will enjoy the convenient location of this home near the Mall area. You will be able to stroll to stores, theaters, restaurants and most other services.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8000 NE 20th Street
8000 Northeast 20th Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1831 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Open Floor Plan! - Two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with living room featuring a gas fireplace and open concept dining area.
Results within 1 mile of Ogden
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 09:55am
1 Unit Available
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Fox Pointe
3009 NE 57th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An amazing community of beautiful apartments is resting in Vancouver. These apartments have a spacious floor plan with a large kitchen, ample storage space as well as an outdoor patio.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
$
13 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
$
6 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Avenue 66
4721 Northeast 66th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
901 sqft
Avenue 66 Apartments are located in the Minnehaha Neighborhood, within minutes of downtown Vancouver, Washington. Our quaint, gated community offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, a 24 Hour Fitness Center, a Business Center and Clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
2 Units Available
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
7 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3505 NE 61st way
3505 NE 61st Way, Minnehaha, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1668 sqft
Newer 4 Bdrm 2.5 Bath Two Story Home - Come see this newer home with 4 BR/2.5 BA! Laminate wood look flooring downstairs, carpet upstairs and an open floor plan with quartz counter tops, natural lighting from large windows and a gas fireplace.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5900 NE 35 CIRCLE
5900 Northeast 35th Circle, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
874 sqft
2 BEDROOM HIDEAWAY W/SINGLE CAR GARAGE, ONE LEVEL! PET OK.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5413 NE 89th Avenue Unit A
5413 Northeast 89th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms Townhome Near Vancouver Mall - This wonderful newly remodeled Townhome includes two master bedrooms (with attached bathrooms) located upstairs. The main living space downstairs has wood laminate flooring.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7506 NE 52nd Street
7506 Northeast 52nd Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1345 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse near Vancouver Mall! - Two Story Townhouse. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, living room with gas fireplace, dining area, kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 8
Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
1 Unit Available
1241 North Garrison Road
1241 N Garrison Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
950 sqft
This spacious duplex unit features 950 square feet of living space. Fireplace, washer, dryer included. Close to shopping, dining and hospital. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7641 Northeast 62nd Street
7641 Northeast 62nd Street, Walnut Grove, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1971 sqft
This beautiful three bedroom 2.5 bath plus office was built in 2018 and features 1971 square feet of living space. Main floor features hard wood flooring. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8215 NE 6th St #3
8215 Northeast 6th Street, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1455 sqft
8215 NE 6th St #3 Available 08/14/20 Newer 3 BDRM/2.5 Bath Townhome w/Garage! - This community, tucked away in the North Garrison Heights Neighborhood, is a beautiful place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5515 NE 82nd Avenue 33
5515 Northeast 82nd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5515 NE 82nd Avenue 33 Available 07/19/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment - This recently remodeled unit has so much to offer anyone. This unit features large bedrooms and a large living room with a gas fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Ogden
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
901 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMinnehaha, WAWalnut Grove, WAFive Corners, WAHazel Dell, WAOrchards, WABarberton, WA