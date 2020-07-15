All apartments in Vancouver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Midtown Apartments

513 East 16th Street · (360) 443-5714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 East 16th Street, Vancouver, WA 98663
Esther Short

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Hidden away near Mill Plain and I-5, but settled in beautiful downtown Vancouver you will find Midtown. Located within a short distance from the library, colleges and minutes away from shopping, restaurants, parks, transit and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Adult
Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit or up to 1 Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and Size Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Midtown Apartments have any available units?
Midtown Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vancouver, WA.
How much is rent in Vancouver, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vancouver Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Apartments have?
Some of Midtown Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Apartments offers parking.
Does Midtown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midtown Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Apartments have a pool?
No, Midtown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Midtown Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Midtown Apartments has accessible units.
Does Midtown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Apartments has units with dishwashers.

