Midtown Apartments.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Adult
Deposit: $500 On Approved Credit or up to 1 Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed and Size Restrictions Apply
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.