Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 400.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Are you searching for a home to share with your pet? Find it at Avery on Pearl. Our pet-friendly Tacoma, WA, apartments are the perfect fit for your lifestyle. We are close to parks, walking trails, pet care, and other necessities of pet ownership. We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $400 the first pet, and $300 for the second. Pet rent is $25 per month for the first pet and $15 for the second pet. There is no weight limit, and aggressive breeds are prohibited.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Avery on Pearl has multiple options for parking! Our surface lots are free of charge and our car ports are only $20 per month with a limit of 2 carports per home. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Balcony storage: included in all units