All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like
Avery on Pearl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
Avery on Pearl
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Avery on Pearl

1202 N Pearl St · (253) 201-1033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H102 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Unit BB302 · Avail. now

$1,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Unit R203 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D203 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit B303 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit GG302 · Avail. now

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avery on Pearl.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
accessible
carport
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
There is something for everyone at Avery on Pearl in Tacoma, WA. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with interiors that feature newly renovated homes with Black Appliances and wood plank style flooring. We also have freshened up the interior of the clubhouse and fitness room for even greater convenience. Enjoy our indoor and outdoor pools, swim any time of the season! Relax in our sauna, workout in our fitness room, and our basketball court. Call today for your personal tour, we would love to show you your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 400.00
rent: 40.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Are you searching for a home to share with your pet? Find it at Avery on Pearl. Our pet-friendly Tacoma, WA, apartments are the perfect fit for your lifestyle. We are close to parks, walking trails, pet care, and other necessities of pet ownership. We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is a $400 the first pet, and $300 for the second. Pet rent is $25 per month for the first pet and $15 for the second pet. There is no weight limit, and aggressive breeds are prohibited.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Avery on Pearl has multiple options for parking! Our surface lots are free of charge and our car ports are only $20 per month with a limit of 2 carports per home. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: Balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Avery on Pearl have any available units?
Avery on Pearl has 19 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does Avery on Pearl have?
Some of Avery on Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avery on Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
Avery on Pearl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avery on Pearl pet-friendly?
Yes, Avery on Pearl is pet friendly.
Does Avery on Pearl offer parking?
Yes, Avery on Pearl offers parking.
Does Avery on Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avery on Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avery on Pearl have a pool?
Yes, Avery on Pearl has a pool.
Does Avery on Pearl have accessible units?
Yes, Avery on Pearl has accessible units.
Does Avery on Pearl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avery on Pearl has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 BedroomsTacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly PlacesTacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth EndNew TacomaNorth EndCentral TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical CollegeUniversity of Puget SoundShoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus