Tacoma, WA
9315 South Ash Street - C
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:25 AM

9315 South Ash Street - C

9315 S Ash St · No Longer Available
Location

9315 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now-top floor unit w/ gorgeous deck. New roof 2017, New Exterior Paint, Newer vinyl windows! Each unit has their own individual garage, to keep your car in mint condition. Interior features galley kitchen which opens to the living area. Wood Burning fireplace keeps you warm & sets the mood! Bedrooms are good sized. Private Master, complete with it's own bath. Easy Freeway access - breeze to 512 and I-5. Near Charlton Lake, shopping, schools and all other amenities. 12 mo min no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 South Ash Street - C have any available units?
9315 South Ash Street - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 9315 South Ash Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
9315 South Ash Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 South Ash Street - C pet-friendly?
No, 9315 South Ash Street - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 9315 South Ash Street - C offer parking?
Yes, 9315 South Ash Street - C offers parking.
Does 9315 South Ash Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 South Ash Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 South Ash Street - C have a pool?
No, 9315 South Ash Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 9315 South Ash Street - C have accessible units?
No, 9315 South Ash Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 South Ash Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 South Ash Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9315 South Ash Street - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 9315 South Ash Street - C does not have units with air conditioning.
