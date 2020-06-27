9315 South Ash Street - C

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Available now-top floor unit w/ gorgeous deck. New roof 2017, New Exterior Paint, Newer vinyl windows! Each unit has their own individual garage, to keep your car in mint condition. Interior features galley kitchen which opens to the living area. Wood Burning fireplace keeps you warm & sets the mood! Bedrooms are good sized. Private Master, complete with it's own bath. Easy Freeway access - breeze to 512 and I-5. Near Charlton Lake, shopping, schools and all other amenities. 12 mo min no smoking