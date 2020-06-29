All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 9315 S Ash St, Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
9315 S Ash St, Unit C
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

9315 S Ash St, Unit C

9315 Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9315 Ash Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98444
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Centrally located 2BD/1.5Bath Condo Includes Parking & Most Utilities - The 2BD/1.5Bath unit has a private deck with a view of nature creating a remote feeling, yet is close to dining, shopping, public transportation including the train to Seattle is only 10 min away. It is located minutes from Hwy 512 & I-5 and only 9 miles to Ft Lewis at JBLM. This top floor condominium is in a gated community in a secured building. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and is open to the dining area. The living room has a beautiful and cozy wood burning fireplace for warmth and ambiance. Each bedroom is good size with the master bedroom having a bath. This pet friendly home includes a 1 car garage with an additional parking space outside and a very large separate storage area. Most utilities included tenant pays for electric. Washer/Dryer hook-up. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1400 ($400 N/R for Cleaning)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5582659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 S Ash St, Unit C have any available units?
9315 S Ash St, Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 9315 S Ash St, Unit C have?
Some of 9315 S Ash St, Unit C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 S Ash St, Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
9315 S Ash St, Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 S Ash St, Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 9315 S Ash St, Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 9315 S Ash St, Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 9315 S Ash St, Unit C offers parking.
Does 9315 S Ash St, Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9315 S Ash St, Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 S Ash St, Unit C have a pool?
No, 9315 S Ash St, Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 9315 S Ash St, Unit C have accessible units?
No, 9315 S Ash St, Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 S Ash St, Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 S Ash St, Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus