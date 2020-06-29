9315 S Ash St, Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Centrally located 2BD/1.5Bath Condo Includes Parking & Most Utilities - The 2BD/1.5Bath unit has a private deck with a view of nature creating a remote feeling, yet is close to dining, shopping, public transportation including the train to Seattle is only 10 min away. It is located minutes from Hwy 512 & I-5 and only 9 miles to Ft Lewis at JBLM. This top floor condominium is in a gated community in a secured building. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops and is open to the dining area. The living room has a beautiful and cozy wood burning fireplace for warmth and ambiance. Each bedroom is good size with the master bedroom having a bath. This pet friendly home includes a 1 car garage with an additional parking space outside and a very large separate storage area. Most utilities included tenant pays for electric. Washer/Dryer hook-up. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter Tacoma's Application Criteria prior to applying; https://keyrentertacoma.com/requirements-and-leasing/

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1400 ($400 N/R for Cleaning)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5582659)