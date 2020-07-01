Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage bbq/grill

927 S. Cushman Ave. Available 10/15/19 Vintage Charmer With Huge Kitchen - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms

Rent: $1,650.00

Available: 10/15/2019

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,650.00

Renters Insurance Required



Adorable home right by some great eats and great sites. 3 nice sized bedrooms and a bathroom on every floor make things easy. House features a bonus room that can be used for a dining room or office. Large deck for a great outdoor area for grilling and enjoying your lovely home.



Our pet policy allows one pet under 45 lbs.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



www.spinnakerpm.com



(RLNE2155831)