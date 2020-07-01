All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
927 S. Cushman Ave.
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

927 S. Cushman Ave.

927 South Cushman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

927 South Cushman Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
927 S. Cushman Ave. Available 10/15/19 Vintage Charmer With Huge Kitchen - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,650.00
Available: 10/15/2019
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,650.00
Renters Insurance Required

Adorable home right by some great eats and great sites. 3 nice sized bedrooms and a bathroom on every floor make things easy. House features a bonus room that can be used for a dining room or office. Large deck for a great outdoor area for grilling and enjoying your lovely home.

Our pet policy allows one pet under 45 lbs.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE2155831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 S. Cushman Ave. have any available units?
927 S. Cushman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 S. Cushman Ave. have?
Some of 927 S. Cushman Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 S. Cushman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
927 S. Cushman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 S. Cushman Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 927 S. Cushman Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 927 S. Cushman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 927 S. Cushman Ave. offers parking.
Does 927 S. Cushman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 927 S. Cushman Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 S. Cushman Ave. have a pool?
No, 927 S. Cushman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 927 S. Cushman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 927 S. Cushman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 927 S. Cushman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 927 S. Cushman Ave. has units with dishwashers.

