919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403

Amenities
You don't want to miss out on this fully updated single family home! With 2 full bathrooms, this home features 3 bedrooms, a big kitchen that leads out to a large deck and fully fenced backyard! Perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining! This home is located just minutes from 6th ave! Come make this home yours!
WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $2095.00 (utilities paid separately)
2. Security Deposit = $2000.00
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off street parking
5. Laundry hook-up available
6. Pets allowed upon approval (including $500 non-refundable deposit and $50 monthly pet rent)
7. Single family home
WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years
WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.
Hope to hear from you soon!