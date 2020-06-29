919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403

Amenities

You don't want to miss out on this fully updated single family home! With 2 full bathrooms, this home features 3 bedrooms, a big kitchen that leads out to a large deck and fully fenced backyard! Perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining! This home is located just minutes from 6th ave! Come make this home yours!



WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?

1. Rent = $2095.00 (utilities paid separately)

2. Security Deposit = $2000.00

3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.

4. Off street parking

5. Laundry hook-up available

6. Pets allowed upon approval (including $500 non-refundable deposit and $50 monthly pet rent)

7. Single family home



WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?

We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:

1. Solid employment for the last 6 months

2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent

3. 580+ Credit Score

4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months

5. No evictions in the last 3 years



WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?

The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.



Hope to hear from you soon!