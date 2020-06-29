All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403
Last updated March 8 2020 at 9:56 AM

919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403

919 North Ainsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

919 North Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98403
North End

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
You don't want to miss out on this fully updated single family home! With 2 full bathrooms, this home features 3 bedrooms, a big kitchen that leads out to a large deck and fully fenced backyard! Perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining! This home is located just minutes from 6th ave! Come make this home yours!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $2095.00 (utilities paid separately)
2. Security Deposit = $2000.00
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rent is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off street parking
5. Laundry hook-up available
6. Pets allowed upon approval (including $500 non-refundable deposit and $50 monthly pet rent)
7. Single family home

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Alline. You can call or text Alline at 253-334-5360.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 have any available units?
919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 have?
Some of 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 currently offering any rent specials?
919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 is pet friendly.
Does 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 offer parking?
Yes, 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 offers parking.
Does 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 have a pool?
No, 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 does not have a pool.
Does 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 have accessible units?
No, 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 does not have accessible units.
Does 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 N Ainsworth St, Tacoma 98403 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus