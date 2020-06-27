917 S Puget Sound Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

**CURRENT LEASE PENDING--NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING



AVAILABLE NOW! Situated on a large corner lot, this home offers old world charm with some newer and modern upgrades. Gleaming hardwood floors, Mahogany woodwork, and coved ceilings beckon all vintage lovers while the stainless-steel appliances and heated master bath floors welcome in the modernist. Washer/dryer and plenty of storage in basement. Fully fenced back yard is great for animal lovers and just 3 minutes to the freeway!



Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 2 dogs maximum only considered on a case by case basis



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



