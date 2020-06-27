All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 917 S Puget Sound Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
917 S Puget Sound Ave
Last updated July 12 2019 at 8:06 PM

917 S Puget Sound Ave

917 South Puget Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

917 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**CURRENT LEASE PENDING--NOT AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING

AVAILABLE NOW! Situated on a large corner lot, this home offers old world charm with some newer and modern upgrades. Gleaming hardwood floors, Mahogany woodwork, and coved ceilings beckon all vintage lovers while the stainless-steel appliances and heated master bath floors welcome in the modernist. Washer/dryer and plenty of storage in basement. Fully fenced back yard is great for animal lovers and just 3 minutes to the freeway!

Terms: 1st and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 2 dogs maximum only considered on a case by case basis

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by Windermere Property Management/JMW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 S Puget Sound Ave have any available units?
917 S Puget Sound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 S Puget Sound Ave have?
Some of 917 S Puget Sound Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 S Puget Sound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
917 S Puget Sound Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 S Puget Sound Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 917 S Puget Sound Ave is pet friendly.
Does 917 S Puget Sound Ave offer parking?
No, 917 S Puget Sound Ave does not offer parking.
Does 917 S Puget Sound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 S Puget Sound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 S Puget Sound Ave have a pool?
No, 917 S Puget Sound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 917 S Puget Sound Ave have accessible units?
No, 917 S Puget Sound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 917 S Puget Sound Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 S Puget Sound Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus