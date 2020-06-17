All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

8422 East E Street

8422 East E Street · No Longer Available
Location

8422 East E Street, Tacoma, WA 98445
South End

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Rambler with Fully Fenced Yard! - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,845.00
Available: NOW
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,845.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurnace Required

One level living in this lovely 3 bedroom 1.75 bath rambler with a detached garage. Beautiful new plank floors throughout and new carpet in the master living suite. Relax in the living room with a gas fireplace as you look over the picturesque fenced back yard. Adding to the experience is the bonus living space with a gas stove and extra built-in cabinets. Furthermore, enjoy your huge, well-lit master bedroom with new carpeting and a private entrance to the backyard oasis with patio and covered outdoor space along with extra storage in the garage. A large floor plan has plenty of room for creative living at over 1600 sq. ft. Close to shopping and bus lines. Blocks from elementary school.

Pet policy allows for 1 pet up to 45lbs.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5335112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8422 East E Street have any available units?
8422 East E Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 8422 East E Street have?
Some of 8422 East E Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8422 East E Street currently offering any rent specials?
8422 East E Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8422 East E Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8422 East E Street is pet friendly.
Does 8422 East E Street offer parking?
Yes, 8422 East E Street offers parking.
Does 8422 East E Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8422 East E Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8422 East E Street have a pool?
No, 8422 East E Street does not have a pool.
Does 8422 East E Street have accessible units?
No, 8422 East E Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8422 East E Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8422 East E Street does not have units with dishwashers.

