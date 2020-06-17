8422 East E Street

Amenities

3 Bedroom Rambler with Fully Fenced Yard! - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,845.00

Available: NOW

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,845.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurnace Required



One level living in this lovely 3 bedroom 1.75 bath rambler with a detached garage. Beautiful new plank floors throughout and new carpet in the master living suite. Relax in the living room with a gas fireplace as you look over the picturesque fenced back yard. Adding to the experience is the bonus living space with a gas stove and extra built-in cabinets. Furthermore, enjoy your huge, well-lit master bedroom with new carpeting and a private entrance to the backyard oasis with patio and covered outdoor space along with extra storage in the garage. A large floor plan has plenty of room for creative living at over 1600 sq. ft. Close to shopping and bus lines. Blocks from elementary school.



Pet policy allows for 1 pet up to 45lbs.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



www.spinnakerpm.com



