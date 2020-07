Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Adorable cottage with lots of updates and wood flooring. 2 bedroom 1 bath and off street parking. Tranquil, fully fenced back yard with deck and shed. Master bedroom on main floor. 2nd bedroom upstairs with additional space. Appliances include: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave and Washer/Dryer (no dishwasher). Nearly 900 sq ft. Built in 1942. 2 blocks to 6th Ave, Restaurants, Shops & Business District. No Smoking. No Pets.



Watch our video tour: