Tacoma, WA
828 East 44th South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

828 East 44th South

828 East 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

828 East 44th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This adorable 2 bedroom home is ready for you to move in! Located across the street from McKinley Park and minutes from Tacoma Mall restaurants and shopping. Great for commuting and on a nice quiet street. Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Open front porch, great for nights enjoying the sunset. Inside you will find laminate flooring for easy cleaning. Open layout with living room and dining area. Large windows to let in the natural light. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and mostly stainless steel appliances. Two nice sized bedrooms and a shared full bathroom with a tiled shower. Washer and dryer included with utility sink! Large trim throughout home, contemporary paint and window coverings. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. Garage NOT included with home. On street parking. First FULL months rent, deposit (equal to one month&#39;s rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 East 44th South have any available units?
828 East 44th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 East 44th South have?
Some of 828 East 44th South's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 East 44th South currently offering any rent specials?
828 East 44th South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 East 44th South pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 East 44th South is pet friendly.
Does 828 East 44th South offer parking?
Yes, 828 East 44th South offers parking.
Does 828 East 44th South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 East 44th South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 East 44th South have a pool?
No, 828 East 44th South does not have a pool.
Does 828 East 44th South have accessible units?
No, 828 East 44th South does not have accessible units.
Does 828 East 44th South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 East 44th South has units with dishwashers.
