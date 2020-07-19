828 East 44th South

Amenities

This adorable 2 bedroom home is ready for you to move in! Located across the street from McKinley Park and minutes from Tacoma Mall restaurants and shopping. Great for commuting and on a nice quiet street. Call or email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Open front porch, great for nights enjoying the sunset. Inside you will find laminate flooring for easy cleaning. Open layout with living room and dining area. Large windows to let in the natural light. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and mostly stainless steel appliances. Two nice sized bedrooms and a shared full bathroom with a tiled shower. Washer and dryer included with utility sink! Large trim throughout home, contemporary paint and window coverings. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. Garage NOT included with home. On street parking. First FULL months rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.