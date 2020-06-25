All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 818 North Alder St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
818 North Alder St.
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

818 North Alder St.

818 North Alder Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

818 North Alder Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming North End Tacoma home - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,100.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,100.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Utilies Included
Renters Insurance Required

Come check out this charming North End Home. This Home is located just minutes from the University of Puget Sound, restaurants, and local shops. Enjoy this spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom with attached 2 car garage while still being in the beautiful city of Tacoma. This home features a formal dining room, living room, study/office, playroom, breakfast area with french doors leading to the back deck overlooking the low maintenance landscaped back yard, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2 car garage with work bench, new kitchen appliances. Home has had some updates while keeping its charm, offering lots of windows which bring in tons of natural light and featuring built-in stained glass windows making the space beautifully artistic. Schedule a viewing with us, this one wont last.

Cats and Dogs are accepted.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4801939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 North Alder St. have any available units?
818 North Alder St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 North Alder St. have?
Some of 818 North Alder St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 North Alder St. currently offering any rent specials?
818 North Alder St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 North Alder St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 North Alder St. is pet friendly.
Does 818 North Alder St. offer parking?
Yes, 818 North Alder St. offers parking.
Does 818 North Alder St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 North Alder St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 North Alder St. have a pool?
No, 818 North Alder St. does not have a pool.
Does 818 North Alder St. have accessible units?
No, 818 North Alder St. does not have accessible units.
Does 818 North Alder St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 North Alder St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus