818 North Alder St.

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,100.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,100.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Utilies Included

Renters Insurance Required



Come check out this charming North End Home. This Home is located just minutes from the University of Puget Sound, restaurants, and local shops. Enjoy this spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom with attached 2 car garage while still being in the beautiful city of Tacoma. This home features a formal dining room, living room, study/office, playroom, breakfast area with french doors leading to the back deck overlooking the low maintenance landscaped back yard, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, 2 car garage with work bench, new kitchen appliances. Home has had some updates while keeping its charm, offering lots of windows which bring in tons of natural light and featuring built-in stained glass windows making the space beautifully artistic. Schedule a viewing with us, this one wont last.



Cats and Dogs are accepted.



