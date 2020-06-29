All apartments in Tacoma
810 S Fife St
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

810 S Fife St

810 South Fife Street · No Longer Available
Location

810 South Fife Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming 1904 Craftsman - Tasefully refreshed - HUGE LOT! - *** Tastefully refreshed *** Charming 113 year old vintage home *** Modern conveniences ***

Main floor:
- HARDWOOD FLOORS!
- Spacious high ceiling living & dining rooms
- Charming "vintage-feel" kitchen
(stainless steel appliances, composite countertops, dishwasher and micro, prep island)
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- Laundry room (with W/D hook-ups.)

Upper floor:
2 more bedrooms ... one of which is HUGE!

LARGE inviting decks, front AND BACK...
Oversized fenced yard...
DETACHED WORKSHOP (12'x15') ...
1 car garage off the alley,
PLUS a gate into back yard for extra parking of boat, trailer or RV.

A few leaded windows here and there add a sense of the charm of a bygone era to this tastefully remodeled VINTAGE home!

Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!

(RLNE3557365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

