810 S Fife St

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Charming 1904 Craftsman - Tasefully refreshed - HUGE LOT! - *** Tastefully refreshed *** Charming 113 year old vintage home *** Modern conveniences ***



Main floor:

- HARDWOOD FLOORS!

- Spacious high ceiling living & dining rooms

- Charming "vintage-feel" kitchen

(stainless steel appliances, composite countertops, dishwasher and micro, prep island)

- 2 bedrooms

- 1 bathroom

- Laundry room (with W/D hook-ups.)



Upper floor:

2 more bedrooms ... one of which is HUGE!



LARGE inviting decks, front AND BACK...

Oversized fenced yard...

DETACHED WORKSHOP (12'x15') ...

1 car garage off the alley,

PLUS a gate into back yard for extra parking of boat, trailer or RV.



A few leaded windows here and there add a sense of the charm of a bygone era to this tastefully remodeled VINTAGE home!



Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC.

and we thank you!



(RLNE3557365)