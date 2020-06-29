810 S Fife St

Amenities
Charming 1904 Craftsman - Tasefully refreshed - HUGE LOT! - *** Tastefully refreshed *** Charming 113 year old vintage home *** Modern conveniences ***
Main floor:
- HARDWOOD FLOORS!
- Spacious high ceiling living & dining rooms
- Charming "vintage-feel" kitchen
(stainless steel appliances, composite countertops, dishwasher and micro, prep island)
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- Laundry room (with W/D hook-ups.)
Upper floor:
2 more bedrooms ... one of which is HUGE!
LARGE inviting decks, front AND BACK...
Oversized fenced yard...
DETACHED WORKSHOP (12'x15') ...
1 car garage off the alley,
PLUS a gate into back yard for extra parking of boat, trailer or RV.
A few leaded windows here and there add a sense of the charm of a bygone era to this tastefully remodeled VINTAGE home!
Read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call show contact info .
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you!
(RLNE3557365)