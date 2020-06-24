7831 S Ainsworth Avenue

Amenities

Must SEE! Come check out this Beautifully Updated 3 bed, 1 bath home! Gorgeous Kitchen with Granite countertops, stainless appliances, new Samsung washer and dryer. This home has easy freeway access and close to shopping and the base. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032