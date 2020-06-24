All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
7831 S Ainsworth Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7831 S Ainsworth Avenue

7831 South Ainsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7831 South Ainsworth Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Must SEE! Come check out this Beautifully Updated 3 bed, 1 bath home! Gorgeous Kitchen with Granite countertops, stainless appliances, new Samsung washer and dryer. This home has easy freeway access and close to shopping and the base. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (600+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue have any available units?
7831 S Ainsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue have?
Some of 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7831 S Ainsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7831 S Ainsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Uptown 7
2910 North 7th Street
Tacoma, WA 98406
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus