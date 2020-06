Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Remodeled 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms House for rent. Available Feb 1st, 2020.



This is a three story house with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, two living rooms, a washer and dryer, two car garage, and a fenced backyard. It is located in a quiet and safe area in Tacoma. The rent is $2,100 a month and the refundable deposit is also $2,100.



Pets are allowed but they must be potty trained please and there will be a pet deposit fee.