Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
7527 Pacific Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7527 Pacific Avenue

7527 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7527 Pacific Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
Eastside

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
bbq/grill
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
Lodge in a historic antique and art filled studio located in the heart of the eclectic Tacoma Theater District. If this property sounds familiar you may have seen our other property featuring two beautiful condos(CHBO listing 3950) in the same unique building.

The Rowland Building is a renovated historic property tastefully furnished with original artwork and antiques and features a friendly bar and grill. Guests are welcomed to the studio with a complimentary bottle of wine, pound of coffee, and chocolates.

Experience urban living at its finest within walking distance to great restaurants; Theaters; International Glass Museum; Washington State History Museum; Le May Car Museum; Tacoma Art Museum; YMCA; University of Washington Tacoma Campus; and Antique Row.

Visit the Thursday Farmers Market (two blocks away May-October) and buy fresh produce, arts, and crafts; and dine at one of the many nearby popular restaurants, pubs, and breweries (within one block of the studio).

Located three blocks from the Thea Foss Waterway, this area is an ideal base to explore the nearby Puget Sound. Adventure enthusiasts can travel by car or ferry to cosmopolitan Seattle, romantic Vashon Island, and beautiful Victoria, Canada.

Outdoor lovers can visit nearby parks and local marinas. Recreational opportunities abound with skiing at Crystal Mt.; Snoqualmie; and Mt. Baker (about an hour away). Nature devotees can visit Mt. Rainier; the Olympic National Rain Forest; and Mt. St. Helens, which recently celebrated the thirty-year anniversary of its historic eruption.

Why settle for the sterile atmosphere of a cramped hotel room when you can experience urban living with all the creature comforts in a spacious, intimate space of your own surrounded by antiques and original artwork!

STUDIO FEATURES:

Furnished with Antiques and Original Artwork; Queen-Size Bed and Queen-Size Sleeper Sofa, Chest of Drawers; Fully Equipped Separate Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Range & Oven; Larg

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7527 Pacific Avenue have any available units?
7527 Pacific Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7527 Pacific Avenue have?
Some of 7527 Pacific Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7527 Pacific Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7527 Pacific Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7527 Pacific Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7527 Pacific Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 7527 Pacific Avenue offer parking?
No, 7527 Pacific Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7527 Pacific Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7527 Pacific Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7527 Pacific Avenue have a pool?
No, 7527 Pacific Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7527 Pacific Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7527 Pacific Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7527 Pacific Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7527 Pacific Avenue has units with dishwashers.

