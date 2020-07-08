7527 Pacific Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

Lodge in a historic antique and art filled studio located in the heart of the eclectic Tacoma Theater District. If this property sounds familiar you may have seen our other property featuring two beautiful condos(CHBO listing 3950) in the same unique building.



The Rowland Building is a renovated historic property tastefully furnished with original artwork and antiques and features a friendly bar and grill. Guests are welcomed to the studio with a complimentary bottle of wine, pound of coffee, and chocolates.



Experience urban living at its finest within walking distance to great restaurants; Theaters; International Glass Museum; Washington State History Museum; Le May Car Museum; Tacoma Art Museum; YMCA; University of Washington Tacoma Campus; and Antique Row.



Visit the Thursday Farmers Market (two blocks away May-October) and buy fresh produce, arts, and crafts; and dine at one of the many nearby popular restaurants, pubs, and breweries (within one block of the studio).



Located three blocks from the Thea Foss Waterway, this area is an ideal base to explore the nearby Puget Sound. Adventure enthusiasts can travel by car or ferry to cosmopolitan Seattle, romantic Vashon Island, and beautiful Victoria, Canada.



Outdoor lovers can visit nearby parks and local marinas. Recreational opportunities abound with skiing at Crystal Mt.; Snoqualmie; and Mt. Baker (about an hour away). Nature devotees can visit Mt. Rainier; the Olympic National Rain Forest; and Mt. St. Helens, which recently celebrated the thirty-year anniversary of its historic eruption.



Why settle for the sterile atmosphere of a cramped hotel room when you can experience urban living with all the creature comforts in a spacious, intimate space of your own surrounded by antiques and original artwork!



STUDIO FEATURES:



Furnished with Antiques and Original Artwork; Queen-Size Bed and Queen-Size Sleeper Sofa, Chest of Drawers; Fully Equipped Separate Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave, Range & Oven; Larg