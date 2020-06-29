All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

7514 S Park Ave Unit A

7514 South Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7514 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Two Bedroom Home - This two bedroom one bathroom home is Approx. 1026sq feet and has had some recent updates and is ready for a new family to rent it!
All new laminate floors and an updated bathroom The living room and dining room are spacious with a nice fireplace to keep you nice and cozy through the long winter nights. This home offers a large kitchen with all the appliances and comes with a laundry area with washer /dryer hook-ups. It also has a two car garage and a large fenced yard,

Close to shopping and transportation, JBLM

Forced air gas heat, gas range and gas hot water tank,

Rent $1595.00
Security Deposit $159500.00
Non- Refundable Administration Fee $250.00

Small mature house broken pets are welcomed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 per pet and an additional $25.00 per month per pet.

(RLNE2767628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 S Park Ave Unit A have any available units?
7514 S Park Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 S Park Ave Unit A have?
Some of 7514 S Park Ave Unit A's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 S Park Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
7514 S Park Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 S Park Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 7514 S Park Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 7514 S Park Ave Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 7514 S Park Ave Unit A offers parking.
Does 7514 S Park Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 S Park Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 S Park Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 7514 S Park Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 7514 S Park Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 7514 S Park Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 S Park Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 7514 S Park Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
