7514 S Park Ave Unit A

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Two Bedroom Home - This two bedroom one bathroom home is Approx. 1026sq feet and has had some recent updates and is ready for a new family to rent it!

All new laminate floors and an updated bathroom The living room and dining room are spacious with a nice fireplace to keep you nice and cozy through the long winter nights. This home offers a large kitchen with all the appliances and comes with a laundry area with washer /dryer hook-ups. It also has a two car garage and a large fenced yard,



Close to shopping and transportation, JBLM



Forced air gas heat, gas range and gas hot water tank,



Rent $1595.00

Security Deposit $159500.00

Non- Refundable Administration Fee $250.00



Small mature house broken pets are welcomed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 per pet and an additional $25.00 per month per pet.



(RLNE2767628)