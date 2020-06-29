7514 S Park Ave Unit A

Amenities
Lovely Two Bedroom Home - This two bedroom one bathroom home is Approx. 1026sq feet and has had some recent updates and is ready for a new family to rent it!
All new laminate floors and an updated bathroom The living room and dining room are spacious with a nice fireplace to keep you nice and cozy through the long winter nights. This home offers a large kitchen with all the appliances and comes with a laundry area with washer /dryer hook-ups. It also has a two car garage and a large fenced yard,
Close to shopping and transportation, JBLM
Forced air gas heat, gas range and gas hot water tank,
Rent $1595.00
Security Deposit $159500.00
Non- Refundable Administration Fee $250.00
Small mature house broken pets are welcomed with a non-refundable pet fee of $250.00 per pet and an additional $25.00 per month per pet.
(RLNE2767628)