Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

7236 S. Fawcett

7236 Fawcett Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7236 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7236 S. Fawcett Available 05/15/19 Tacoma 3 Bedroom Home! - Cute Rambler w/ Fenced Yard.

Affordable and Adorable with all you could need!

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler in Tacoma offers a low maintenance, fenced yard- great for pets, a large detached garage, newer laminate floors, and an energy efficient heat pump!

RENT: $1595.00

DEPOSIT: $1200.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

PET POLICY: Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee.

CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

(RLNE4343105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7236 S. Fawcett have any available units?
7236 S. Fawcett doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 7236 S. Fawcett currently offering any rent specials?
7236 S. Fawcett is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7236 S. Fawcett pet-friendly?
Yes, 7236 S. Fawcett is pet friendly.
Does 7236 S. Fawcett offer parking?
Yes, 7236 S. Fawcett offers parking.
Does 7236 S. Fawcett have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7236 S. Fawcett does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7236 S. Fawcett have a pool?
No, 7236 S. Fawcett does not have a pool.
Does 7236 S. Fawcett have accessible units?
No, 7236 S. Fawcett does not have accessible units.
Does 7236 S. Fawcett have units with dishwashers?
No, 7236 S. Fawcett does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7236 S. Fawcett have units with air conditioning?
No, 7236 S. Fawcett does not have units with air conditioning.
