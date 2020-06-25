Amenities

7236 S. Fawcett Available 05/15/19 Tacoma 3 Bedroom Home! - Cute Rambler w/ Fenced Yard.



Affordable and Adorable with all you could need!



This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom rambler in Tacoma offers a low maintenance, fenced yard- great for pets, a large detached garage, newer laminate floors, and an energy efficient heat pump!



RENT: $1595.00



DEPOSIT: $1200.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



PET POLICY: Adult Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with Pet Fee.



CONTRACT TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



