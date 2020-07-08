723 S Tyler St

Amenities

garage coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3fb42d9065 ---- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/3fb42d9065 - For questions please call or text: (206)577-0831 - Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates - Spacious house with attached garage and fenced yard - Bright bedrooms with large windows and ample closets - Fabulous location in the heart of Tacoma - Quiet and private community with extra parking - Walk to coffee shops, restaurants, shopping, express bus lines and parks Appliances: Freezer HeatingFuels: Oil HeatingSystems: ForcedAir Num parking spaces: 3 RoofTypes: Composition ViewTypes: Territorial