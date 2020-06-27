7214 South Fife St

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated carpet

Cute 4 bdrm **fence yard** BIG detached garage - This place is in WONDERFUL CONDITION!

Recently refreshed with fresh paint, new carpets and etc etc, it's vacant and ready now for YOU!



Check out the photos... an affordable 4 bedroom home near 72nd abd I-5!



MAIN FLOOR:

- good sized Livingroom

- updated kitchen

- spacious laundry area

- 2 bedrooms

- 1 bath



UPSTAIRS:

- 2 bedrooms (sloping ceilings)



Covered patio in fenced rear yard.

Detached 1 car garage ( with auto-opener) + addnl. shop area.



VACANT and ready today!



WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.



Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.



We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM



(RLNE5074998)