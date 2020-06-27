All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

7214 South Fife St

7214 South Fife Street · No Longer Available
Location

7214 South Fife Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 4 bdrm **fence yard** BIG detached garage - This place is in WONDERFUL CONDITION!
Recently refreshed with fresh paint, new carpets and etc etc, it's vacant and ready now for YOU!

Check out the photos... an affordable 4 bedroom home near 72nd abd I-5!

MAIN FLOOR:
- good sized Livingroom
- updated kitchen
- spacious laundry area
- 2 bedrooms
- 1 bath

UPSTAIRS:
- 2 bedrooms (sloping ceilings)

Covered patio in fenced rear yard.
Detached 1 car garage ( with auto-opener) + addnl. shop area.

VACANT and ready today!

WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

(RLNE5074998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

