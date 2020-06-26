Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

714 N. Pine St. Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning 4 bd + unfinished basement, 2 ba w/ approx. 2,080 SQ FT Craftsman Style Home with a Renovated Modern twist! Lots of Parking. Close to Bars, Restaurants and University of Puget Sound! This stunning home offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, new flooring, breakfast nook, nice size kitchen pantry, formal dining room w/original oak hardwood flooring, a great room w/ a beautiful wood beam and wood burning fireplace w/brick mantle, bathrooms have updated modern fixtures, washer and dryer is included, and lots of extra storage space in the unfinished basement. Beautiful backyard (GREAT for entertaining) with lots of room for parking.



Rent: $2,295.00

Security Deposit: $1,500.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 100lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



