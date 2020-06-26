All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
714 N. Pine St.
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

714 N. Pine St.

714 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Location

714 North Pine Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
714 N. Pine St. Available 07/20/20 Pending Application - Stunning 4 bd + unfinished basement, 2 ba w/ approx. 2,080 SQ FT Craftsman Style Home with a Renovated Modern twist! Lots of Parking. Close to Bars, Restaurants and University of Puget Sound! This stunning home offers upgraded stainless steel appliances, new flooring, breakfast nook, nice size kitchen pantry, formal dining room w/original oak hardwood flooring, a great room w/ a beautiful wood beam and wood burning fireplace w/brick mantle, bathrooms have updated modern fixtures, washer and dryer is included, and lots of extra storage space in the unfinished basement. Beautiful backyard (GREAT for entertaining) with lots of room for parking.

Rent: $2,295.00
Security Deposit: $1,500.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does not have Cooling or Air Conditioning. Two pets (cats or dogs) are allowed with a weight limit of 100lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE4919166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

