UNIT CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY.

7118 S Tyler St, Tacoma 98409

2 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

872 Sqft

Remodeled home inside out with laminate and tile floors throughout, kitchen with granite counter-tops on espresso cabinet and marble on island, stainless steel appliances, cozy living room flows smoothly to kitchen, updated bathroom with tile surround tub to ceiling, double pane energy efficient windows, brand new furnace and water heater, updated electrical and some plumbing, huge fully fenced yard and lots of parking space. Conveniently located close to highways, parks and shopping centers.



Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older

Rent: $1350/mo

Deposit: $1050

Move In: 1st month and Deposit

Term: initially 6 - 12 month lease, determined by landlord

Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher

Washer/Dryer: Hookups only

Restrictions: Pets less than 25lbs okay w/ applicable monthly pet rent ($25/mo/pet) & $200 fee/pet *fee/rent many very depending on breed

Renter Insurance: Required

Accept Section 8?: Yes

AVOID SCAM: Contact us directly at support@micamanagement.com

Available: June 1st, 2020

Apply Online Today at: https://micamanagement.managebuilding.com

CONTACT

MICA Management, LLC

-support@micamanagement.com

-send me an email and I will get back with you