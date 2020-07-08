All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM

7118 S Tyler St

7118 South Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

7118 South Tyler Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
UNIT CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY.
Description

7118 S Tyler St, Tacoma 98409
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
872 Sqft
Remodeled home inside out with laminate and tile floors throughout, kitchen with granite counter-tops on espresso cabinet and marble on island, stainless steel appliances, cozy living room flows smoothly to kitchen, updated bathroom with tile surround tub to ceiling, double pane energy efficient windows, brand new furnace and water heater, updated electrical and some plumbing, huge fully fenced yard and lots of parking space. Conveniently located close to highways, parks and shopping centers. AVOID SCAM: Contact us directly at support@micamanagement.com

Information

Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older
Rent: $1350/mo
Deposit: $1050
Move In: 1st month and Deposit
Term: initially 6 - 12 month lease, determined by landlord
Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: Hookups only
Restrictions: Pets less than 25lbs okay w/ applicable monthly pet rent ($25/mo/pet) & $200 fee/pet *fee/rent many very depending on breed
Renter Insurance: Required
Accept Section 8?: Yes
AVOID SCAM: Contact us directly at support@micamanagement.com
Available: June 1st, 2020
Apply Online Today at: https://micamanagement.managebuilding.com
UNIT CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY.

CONTACT
MICA Management, LLC
-support@micamanagement.com
-send me an email and I will get back with you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

