Amenities
UNIT CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB TENANT! PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY.
Description
7118 S Tyler St, Tacoma 98409
2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
872 Sqft
Remodeled home inside out with laminate and tile floors throughout, kitchen with granite counter-tops on espresso cabinet and marble on island, stainless steel appliances, cozy living room flows smoothly to kitchen, updated bathroom with tile surround tub to ceiling, double pane energy efficient windows, brand new furnace and water heater, updated electrical and some plumbing, huge fully fenced yard and lots of parking space. Conveniently located close to highways, parks and shopping centers. AVOID SCAM: Contact us directly at support@micamanagement.com
Information
Application Fee: $40 per adult 18 years or older
Rent: $1350/mo
Deposit: $1050
Move In: 1st month and Deposit
Term: initially 6 - 12 month lease, determined by landlord
Appliance Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer: Hookups only
Restrictions: Pets less than 25lbs okay w/ applicable monthly pet rent ($25/mo/pet) & $200 fee/pet *fee/rent many very depending on breed
Renter Insurance: Required
Accept Section 8?: Yes
AVOID SCAM: Contact us directly at support@micamanagement.com
Available: June 1st, 2020
Apply Online Today at: https://micamanagement.managebuilding.com
