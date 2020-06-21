68 South Oregon Avenue - 1

Amenities
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Unit A on left. One new unit available in this new 4 plex. Private entrance and driveway, large double deep garage + Washer/dryer hooks, back patio area for the BBQ. Wide open floorplan with large windows, slider door off main living to deck area. Solid slab counters throughout and stainless steel appliances. Double suites, each bedroom has its own private bath and closet. Ductless heat pump system for efficient heating AND AC COOLING for those hot summer days.
Central location WITHOUT having to be on a busy street. Minutes to mall, dining, Costco, HWYS, Hospitals, Shopping & 12 mi to JBLM.
SHOWINGS: email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com
Available for July 3rd move in.
Water, sewer, elec, cable, garbage not included.
Security Deposit - Refundable $1795
$250 non-refundable admin fee.
Pets: Limit of 1 pet. Must be at least 1yr old and under 25lbs. No aggressive breeds.
Additional deposit for pet:
$250 non-refundable fee. $25/month pet rent.
Screening: $40.00 Per Applicant
Additional deposit: May be required, depending on history.
Lease term: 12 Months
Renters Insurance Required
