68 South Oregon Avenue - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Unit A on left. One new unit available in this new 4 plex. Private entrance and driveway, large double deep garage + Washer/dryer hooks, back patio area for the BBQ. Wide open floorplan with large windows, slider door off main living to deck area. Solid slab counters throughout and stainless steel appliances. Double suites, each bedroom has its own private bath and closet. Ductless heat pump system for efficient heating AND AC COOLING for those hot summer days.



Central location WITHOUT having to be on a busy street. Minutes to mall, dining, Costco, HWYS, Hospitals, Shopping & 12 mi to JBLM.



SHOWINGS: email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com



Available for July 3rd move in.



Water, sewer, elec, cable, garbage not included.



Security Deposit - Refundable $1795

$250 non-refundable admin fee.



Pets: Limit of 1 pet. Must be at least 1yr old and under 25lbs. No aggressive breeds.



Additional deposit for pet:

$250 non-refundable fee. $25/month pet rent.



Screening: $40.00 Per Applicant



Additional deposit: May be required, depending on history.



Lease term: 12 Months



Renters Insurance Required



SHOWINGS: email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com