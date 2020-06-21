All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
68 South Oregon Avenue - 1
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

68 South Oregon Avenue - 1

68 Oregon Ave · (360) 701-4219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

68 Oregon Ave, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME! Unit A on left. One new unit available in this new 4 plex. Private entrance and driveway, large double deep garage + Washer/dryer hooks, back patio area for the BBQ. Wide open floorplan with large windows, slider door off main living to deck area. Solid slab counters throughout and stainless steel appliances. Double suites, each bedroom has its own private bath and closet. Ductless heat pump system for efficient heating AND AC COOLING for those hot summer days.

Central location WITHOUT having to be on a busy street. Minutes to mall, dining, Costco, HWYS, Hospitals, Shopping & 12 mi to JBLM.

SHOWINGS: email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com

Available for July 3rd move in.

Water, sewer, elec, cable, garbage not included.

Security Deposit - Refundable $1795
$250 non-refundable admin fee.

Pets: Limit of 1 pet. Must be at least 1yr old and under 25lbs. No aggressive breeds.

Additional deposit for pet:
$250 non-refundable fee. $25/month pet rent.

Screening: $40.00 Per Applicant

Additional deposit: May be required, depending on history.

Lease term: 12 Months

Renters Insurance Required

SHOWINGS: email to schedule appt yelmagent@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 have any available units?
68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 does offer parking.
Does 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 68 South Oregon Avenue - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Heatherstone Apartments
1809 105th St. Ct. S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity