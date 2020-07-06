Amenities

6701 S L St Available 05/12/20 Retro 3 BD/1.5Bath Rambler w/Sep. Office Suite - This amazing home has so much to offer! Located on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood that is walking distance to Wapato Park, yet minutes to I-5, Tacoma Mall & 10 min to 6th Ave for dinning and unique shopping. JBLM is 10 miles away. This charming 1958 home has maintained its character with a fireplace, built-in bookcase, built-in hallway cupboards & closets and beautiful hardwood floors. All the bedrooms have the original built-in closet and drawers adding lovely character to each room. The kitchen has the original retro clean and simple cabinets and is modernized with Stainless Steel range and refrigerator. The adjacent laundry room includes full size washer/dryer. Plenty of storage can be found throughout the home. The person that needs private workspace can find peace in the brand-new detached office suite space (office use only) that is fully powered and insulated. This pet (cats & sm adult dogs only) friendly home has a large fully fenced backyard with a covered patio for entertainment and an attached 2 car garage. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Applications must be submitted with Keyrenter Tacoma

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $2200 ($400 N/R)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/



(RLNE5214752)