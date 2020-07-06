All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

6701 S L St

6701 South L Street · No Longer Available
Location

6701 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6701 S L St Available 05/12/20 Retro 3 BD/1.5Bath Rambler w/Sep. Office Suite - This amazing home has so much to offer! Located on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood that is walking distance to Wapato Park, yet minutes to I-5, Tacoma Mall & 10 min to 6th Ave for dinning and unique shopping. JBLM is 10 miles away. This charming 1958 home has maintained its character with a fireplace, built-in bookcase, built-in hallway cupboards & closets and beautiful hardwood floors. All the bedrooms have the original built-in closet and drawers adding lovely character to each room. The kitchen has the original retro clean and simple cabinets and is modernized with Stainless Steel range and refrigerator. The adjacent laundry room includes full size washer/dryer. Plenty of storage can be found throughout the home. The person that needs private workspace can find peace in the brand-new detached office suite space (office use only) that is fully powered and insulated. This pet (cats & sm adult dogs only) friendly home has a large fully fenced backyard with a covered patio for entertainment and an attached 2 car garage. DISCLAIMER: All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$50 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Applications must be submitted with Keyrenter Tacoma
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $2200 ($400 N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

(RLNE5214752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 S L St have any available units?
6701 S L St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6701 S L St have?
Some of 6701 S L St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6701 S L St currently offering any rent specials?
6701 S L St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 S L St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 S L St is pet friendly.
Does 6701 S L St offer parking?
Yes, 6701 S L St offers parking.
Does 6701 S L St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6701 S L St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 S L St have a pool?
No, 6701 S L St does not have a pool.
Does 6701 S L St have accessible units?
No, 6701 S L St does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 S L St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 S L St does not have units with dishwashers.

