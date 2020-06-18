All apartments in Tacoma
6507 McKinley Ave E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6507 McKinley Ave E

6507 Mckinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6507 Mckinley Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 bdrms 2.25 baths $1995 rent, Section 8 - HUGE 1 1/2 story 4+ bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, with some updates in kitchen & baths, new carpet through out, fresh paint & energy saving windows. Huge L shaped living room and dining room, Master bedroom on main floor has walk-in closet & 3/4 bathroom, 1 additional small room on main floor can be a bedroom or office (no closet) and 3 more bedrooms upstairs with a half bath. Large yard is mostly fenced with mature fruit trees, large detached storage shop plus attached carport off of the alley. $1995 rent, $1950 deposit. Section 8 accepted with qualified application (see rental requirements on our website). Applications can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for an appointment to see this home.

Nearby Schools:
Boze @ 1140 E 65th
McIlvaigh @ 1801 E 56
Lincoln Magnet@ 701 S 37

(RLNE4625938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

