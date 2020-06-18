6507 McKinley Ave E

Amenities

pet friendly carport walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 4 bdrms 2.25 baths $1995 rent, Section 8 - HUGE 1 1/2 story 4+ bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home, with some updates in kitchen & baths, new carpet through out, fresh paint & energy saving windows. Huge L shaped living room and dining room, Master bedroom on main floor has walk-in closet & 3/4 bathroom, 1 additional small room on main floor can be a bedroom or office (no closet) and 3 more bedrooms upstairs with a half bath. Large yard is mostly fenced with mature fruit trees, large detached storage shop plus attached carport off of the alley. $1995 rent, $1950 deposit. Section 8 accepted with qualified application (see rental requirements on our website). Applications can be found on our website at www.SandcoProperties.com. Call Sandco Properties, Inc at 253-475-4557 for an appointment to see this home.



Nearby Schools:

Boze @ 1140 E 65th

McIlvaigh @ 1801 E 56

Lincoln Magnet@ 701 S 37



(RLNE4625938)