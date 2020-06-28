All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6441 S Puget Sound Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6441 S Puget Sound Ave
Last updated September 22 2019 at 9:15 AM

6441 S Puget Sound Ave

6441 South Puget Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6441 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled Charming 3BD/1Bath Home - This open concept 1910 home has been fully remodeled throughout with new carpet, flooring, bathroom fixtures, kitchen, kitchen appliances, and fresh paint. With all the updates, the classic charm has been maintained with the large kitchen cabinet work, beautiful archways, 9 ceiling, & lots of large windows allowing natural light to flow through. Washer & Dryer are included in this pet friendly home with a fully fenced yard, large detached work shop and space for 2 off-street parking.

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:
No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)
$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+
Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying
Application processing time is 1-3 business days
Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required
Deposit: $1695 ($400 of this is N/R)
$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet
All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/
DISCLAIMER: Other fees may apply, see KeyrenterTacoma.com

(RLNE5120257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6441 S Puget Sound Ave have any available units?
6441 S Puget Sound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6441 S Puget Sound Ave have?
Some of 6441 S Puget Sound Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6441 S Puget Sound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6441 S Puget Sound Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6441 S Puget Sound Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6441 S Puget Sound Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6441 S Puget Sound Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6441 S Puget Sound Ave offers parking.
Does 6441 S Puget Sound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6441 S Puget Sound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6441 S Puget Sound Ave have a pool?
No, 6441 S Puget Sound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6441 S Puget Sound Ave have accessible units?
No, 6441 S Puget Sound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6441 S Puget Sound Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6441 S Puget Sound Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Midtown 15
1801 South 15th Street
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus