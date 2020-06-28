6441 S Puget Sound Ave

Amenities

Fully Remodeled Charming 3BD/1Bath Home - This open concept 1910 home has been fully remodeled throughout with new carpet, flooring, bathroom fixtures, kitchen, kitchen appliances, and fresh paint. With all the updates, the classic charm has been maintained with the large kitchen cabinet work, beautiful archways, 9 ceiling, & lots of large windows allowing natural light to flow through. Washer & Dryer are included in this pet friendly home with a fully fenced yard, large detached work shop and space for 2 off-street parking.



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW:

No Smoking (if you smoke please dont apply)

$45 N/R Application Fee per applicant 18+

Review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying

Application processing time is 1-3 business days

Renters/Limited Liability Insurance required

Deposit: $1695 ($400 of this is N/R)

$35 monthly pet fee + $250 N/R deposit per pet

All pets & animals MUST be registered on https://keyrentertacoma.com/pets/

DISCLAIMER: Other fees may apply, see KeyrenterTacoma.com



(RLNE5120257)