Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

6434 S Gove St

6434 South Gove Street · No Longer Available
Location

6434 South Gove Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION PENDING!! -

Vintage Charmer!

This 1 story home is approximately 1,172 square feet and offers three bedrooms and one bathroom.
The kitchen features Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. It has a utility room and a Detached Garage. You can enjoy all your barbeques on the back deck and the yard is fully fenced, some yard care is provided in rent just light weeding and watering is all you will need to do. This home is near the Boys and Girls Club, Star Center, Manitou Park and Meadow Park Golf Course. Easy access to freeways, bus lines dining and shopping!
This old world charmer has new exterior paint and wont last long, call today for a showing appointment!

Rent $1,600.00

Security Deposit $1,600.00

Non-Refundable Administration Fee $250.00

A small mature house broken dog is welcomed upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee.

(RLNE4938096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 S Gove St have any available units?
6434 S Gove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6434 S Gove St have?
Some of 6434 S Gove St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 S Gove St currently offering any rent specials?
6434 S Gove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 S Gove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6434 S Gove St is pet friendly.
Does 6434 S Gove St offer parking?
Yes, 6434 S Gove St offers parking.
Does 6434 S Gove St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 S Gove St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 S Gove St have a pool?
No, 6434 S Gove St does not have a pool.
Does 6434 S Gove St have accessible units?
No, 6434 S Gove St does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 S Gove St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 S Gove St has units with dishwashers.
