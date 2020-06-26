6434 S Gove St

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage bbq/grill

APPLICATION PENDING!! -



Vintage Charmer!



This 1 story home is approximately 1,172 square feet and offers three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The kitchen features Electric Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal. It has a utility room and a Detached Garage. You can enjoy all your barbeques on the back deck and the yard is fully fenced, some yard care is provided in rent just light weeding and watering is all you will need to do. This home is near the Boys and Girls Club, Star Center, Manitou Park and Meadow Park Golf Course. Easy access to freeways, bus lines dining and shopping!

This old world charmer has new exterior paint and wont last long, call today for a showing appointment!



Rent $1,600.00



Security Deposit $1,600.00



Non-Refundable Administration Fee $250.00



A small mature house broken dog is welcomed upon approval $250.00 non-refundable pet fee.



(RLNE4938096)