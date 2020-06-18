636 South Trafton Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

1905 Craftsman with period details in-tact



Incredible finery on hardwood balusters, newels, columns and built-in cabinetry. Original wood flooring and mill work make this home a delight. Open kitchen floor plan, half bath and one bedroom complete first floor. Second floor has a broad landing leading to a three-quarter bath and two additional bedrooms. Extensively landscaped yard, front and back porch, rear-yard parking area and access to a 288 square foot basement (low ceiling - storage) add to the features of this home. Close to all supporting services and easy access to main arterial and freeway.



12-month minimum lease; pets considered case-by-case and for an additional monthly rent if approved. Move-in costs equal application fee(s), first month's rent and security deposit. No smoking.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/636-s-trafton-st-tacoma-wa-98405-usa/d0b1c978-6d3c-41be-8d01-b8a38d711a68



(RLNE4760468)