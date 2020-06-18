All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 636 South Trafton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
636 South Trafton Street
Last updated March 24 2019 at 10:06 AM

636 South Trafton Street

636 South Trafton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

636 South Trafton Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1905 Craftsman with period details in-tact

Incredible finery on hardwood balusters, newels, columns and built-in cabinetry. Original wood flooring and mill work make this home a delight. Open kitchen floor plan, half bath and one bedroom complete first floor. Second floor has a broad landing leading to a three-quarter bath and two additional bedrooms. Extensively landscaped yard, front and back porch, rear-yard parking area and access to a 288 square foot basement (low ceiling - storage) add to the features of this home. Close to all supporting services and easy access to main arterial and freeway.

12-month minimum lease; pets considered case-by-case and for an additional monthly rent if approved. Move-in costs equal application fee(s), first month's rent and security deposit. No smoking.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/636-s-trafton-st-tacoma-wa-98405-usa/d0b1c978-6d3c-41be-8d01-b8a38d711a68

(RLNE4760468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 South Trafton Street have any available units?
636 South Trafton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 South Trafton Street have?
Some of 636 South Trafton Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 South Trafton Street currently offering any rent specials?
636 South Trafton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 South Trafton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 636 South Trafton Street is pet friendly.
Does 636 South Trafton Street offer parking?
Yes, 636 South Trafton Street offers parking.
Does 636 South Trafton Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 636 South Trafton Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 South Trafton Street have a pool?
No, 636 South Trafton Street does not have a pool.
Does 636 South Trafton Street have accessible units?
No, 636 South Trafton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 636 South Trafton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 636 South Trafton Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Monterra
416 111th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus