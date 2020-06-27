All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

6308 E. M St.

6308 East M Street · No Longer Available
Location

6308 East M Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home located in Tacoma! - Address: 6308 East M. Street, Tacoma, WA 98404

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 4
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 2,124
Heating: Electric: Cadet
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: Subject to Approval See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $1,895.00
Deposit: $1,850.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home located in Tacoma!
Beautiful Kitchen
- All white appliances
- Beautiful Cabinetry
- Lots of Counter space
- Bar-stool seating
- Recessed Lighting
- LOTS of Natural Light
- Pantry/Closet
Formal Dining Area
- Hanging Light Fixture
- Carpet
Sitting Room
- Large bay window
- Access to Front yard and stairway
Family Room
- Large Open Room
- Sliding screen door w/access to back yard
- Access to laundry room
4 Bedrooms
- Master Bedroom with Large Walk-In Closet
- All Bedrooms w/Carpet
- All Bedrooms Upstairs
2.5 Bathrooms
- Master Bathroom Suite
- 2 Full Bathrooms Upstairs
- 1 Half Bathroom on Main Floor
Laundry Room
- Washer and Dryer Hook Ups
- Shelving
2 Car Garage
Fenced Back Yard
- Large open space
- Spacious patio
Front Yard
- Nicely Landscaped
- Plenty of Shrubbery
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs 20lbs or less. No Cats. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renters insurance is required!

Alarm System:
- This property is equipped with an Alarm System. In order to use the system tenants will need to set up their own account and pay the monthly fee. Tenants are responsible for all false alarms and will be required to replace/repair the alarm system if any negligence towards it is found.

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.
- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/
Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.
Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5067638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

