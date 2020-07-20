All apartments in Tacoma
6202 Agnes Rd NE

6202 Agnes Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6202 Agnes Road Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
6202 Agnes Rd NE Available 05/31/19 Remodeled & Charming - New kitchen has just been completed. All new appliances, flooring, counter tops, sink/faucet and cabinets. Pantry. This is a unique home in a great neighborhood. Watchful neighbors who have been there for a while. Beautiful hardwoods, hardly any carpet. Lightly remodeled Master Bedroom with new flooring. Two car garage which can truly fit two cars. House backs up to a nature preserve so very private. This house is great for a couple or small family. Very great for entertaining. Back house off deck can be used for Office/Studio/Person Cave. Fresh & Clean. NO CATS. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4913682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6202 Agnes Rd NE have any available units?
6202 Agnes Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6202 Agnes Rd NE have?
Some of 6202 Agnes Rd NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6202 Agnes Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
6202 Agnes Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6202 Agnes Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6202 Agnes Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 6202 Agnes Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 6202 Agnes Rd NE offers parking.
Does 6202 Agnes Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6202 Agnes Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6202 Agnes Rd NE have a pool?
No, 6202 Agnes Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 6202 Agnes Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 6202 Agnes Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6202 Agnes Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6202 Agnes Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
