6202 Agnes Rd NE Available 05/31/19 Remodeled & Charming - New kitchen has just been completed. All new appliances, flooring, counter tops, sink/faucet and cabinets. Pantry. This is a unique home in a great neighborhood. Watchful neighbors who have been there for a while. Beautiful hardwoods, hardly any carpet. Lightly remodeled Master Bedroom with new flooring. Two car garage which can truly fit two cars. House backs up to a nature preserve so very private. This house is great for a couple or small family. Very great for entertaining. Back house off deck can be used for Office/Studio/Person Cave. Fresh & Clean. NO CATS. Dogs limited by breed, age and weight. To request a showing you must complete and submit the short form located at: https://form.jotform.com/63210905546149



