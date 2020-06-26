All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 6116 N. 15th St. #G105.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6116 N. 15th St. #G105
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

6116 N. 15th St. #G105

6116 North 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
West End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6116 North 15th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
West End

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Updated Townhome Condo - North Tacoma - Freshly painted 2 story townhome layout - 2 bedroom and full bath upstairs with half bath and other living spaces downstairs. Fresh paint, new cabinets, quartz counters, updated laminate flooring and high efficiency LED lights throughout. Larger bedroom master features two separate closets - 2nd bedroom features built in cabinets and desk for more of an office setup. Both rooms are spacious! Plenty of storage here - 2 parking stalls included. Pool, gym, and cabana onsite for you and your guests.
Very quiet community and neighbors.

Recent price reduction - looking for a 7/1/19 move in - Please text for more info or to schedule a showing!

Chase - 253-230-7812

(RLNE4946018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 have any available units?
6116 N. 15th St. #G105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 have?
Some of 6116 N. 15th St. #G105's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 currently offering any rent specials?
6116 N. 15th St. #G105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 pet-friendly?
No, 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 offer parking?
Yes, 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 offers parking.
Does 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 have a pool?
Yes, 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 has a pool.
Does 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 have accessible units?
No, 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6116 N. 15th St. #G105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Villaggio
1328 Market St
Tacoma, WA 98402
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus