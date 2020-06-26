6116 N. 15th St. #G105

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Updated Townhome Condo - North Tacoma - Freshly painted 2 story townhome layout - 2 bedroom and full bath upstairs with half bath and other living spaces downstairs. Fresh paint, new cabinets, quartz counters, updated laminate flooring and high efficiency LED lights throughout. Larger bedroom master features two separate closets - 2nd bedroom features built in cabinets and desk for more of an office setup. Both rooms are spacious! Plenty of storage here - 2 parking stalls included. Pool, gym, and cabana onsite for you and your guests.

Very quiet community and neighbors.



Recent price reduction - looking for a 7/1/19 move in - Please text for more info or to schedule a showing!



Chase - 253-230-7812



(RLNE4946018)