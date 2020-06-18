All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
6012 S Mason Ave Apt B
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

6012 S Mason Ave Apt B

6012 South Mason Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6012 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/08/19 Beautiful two bedroom one bathroom remodeled duplex - Smart Features include USB ports, RING doorbell. Beautiful two bedroom one bathroom remodeled duplex in a quiet neighborhood of Tacoma. Within walking distance of Gray Middle School. Spacious living room with large bedrooms, brand new granite countertops, cabinets, fixtures, new flooring and all new appliances throughout!

Water, sewer and trash included!

Small dogs allowed with a $500 pet deposit

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. (Except for properties in Seattle)
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4834747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B have any available units?
6012 S Mason Ave Apt B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B have?
Some of 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B currently offering any rent specials?
6012 S Mason Ave Apt B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B is pet friendly.
Does 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B offer parking?
No, 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B does not offer parking.
Does 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B have a pool?
No, 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B does not have a pool.
Does 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B have accessible units?
No, 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B does not have accessible units.
Does 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B have units with dishwashers?
No, 6012 S Mason Ave Apt B does not have units with dishwashers.
