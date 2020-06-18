6012 S Mason Ave Apt B

Amenities

Available 05/08/19 Beautiful two bedroom one bathroom remodeled duplex - Smart Features include USB ports, RING doorbell. Beautiful two bedroom one bathroom remodeled duplex in a quiet neighborhood of Tacoma. Within walking distance of Gray Middle School. Spacious living room with large bedrooms, brand new granite countertops, cabinets, fixtures, new flooring and all new appliances throughout!



Water, sewer and trash included!



Small dogs allowed with a $500 pet deposit



Want to take the home off the market?

You can pre-apply here: http://leasing.mynd.co/self-service



Contact us today to learn more at 425-256-2122.



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation. (Except for properties in Seattle)

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE4834747)