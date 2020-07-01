6008 South Warner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom rental with welcoming covered porch has an abundance of windows, natural light, coved ceilings in living room and hardwoods throughout. The large updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an eating area. 1 bedroom on main floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Extra room on main level could be office or work out area. Utility room on main level w/washer and dryer. Fully fenced front and back yard with a detached garage. Solar panels are an added bonus.