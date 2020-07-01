All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 21 2020 at 4:57 PM

6008 South Warner Street

6008 South Warner Street · No Longer Available
Location

6008 South Warner Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bedroom rental with welcoming covered porch has an abundance of windows, natural light, coved ceilings in living room and hardwoods throughout. The large updated kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances and an eating area. 1 bedroom on main floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Extra room on main level could be office or work out area. Utility room on main level w/washer and dryer. Fully fenced front and back yard with a detached garage. Solar panels are an added bonus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 South Warner Street have any available units?
6008 South Warner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 South Warner Street have?
Some of 6008 South Warner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 South Warner Street currently offering any rent specials?
6008 South Warner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 South Warner Street pet-friendly?
No, 6008 South Warner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 6008 South Warner Street offer parking?
Yes, 6008 South Warner Street offers parking.
Does 6008 South Warner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6008 South Warner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 South Warner Street have a pool?
No, 6008 South Warner Street does not have a pool.
Does 6008 South Warner Street have accessible units?
No, 6008 South Warner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 South Warner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 South Warner Street does not have units with dishwashers.

